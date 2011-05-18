Heather Morris: 'I want to make everybody laugh'

By Molly McGonigle

Heather Morris can thank her lucky stars for landing her role on "Glee," which lets her rub elbows with the likes of Beyonce, Britney Spears and Gwyenth Paltrow. See what Heather has to say to Women's Health about the TV musical hit as well as how she stays in such good shape.

On if she's like her character on the show:

"I'm exactly like Brittany -- I love to dance, I like to have fun. I want to make everybody laugh."