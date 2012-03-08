Heidi Klum on Divorce: I'm Protecting My Cubs

Heidi Klum's year got off to a rough start when she and Seal separated in January after seven years of marriage. But the mother of four is not letting the sad news slow her down. Click through to see what the supermodel-turned-mogul tells Elle about retirement from the catwalk, divorce in the public eye, and how she's protecting her kids during her split.

RELATED: Read more from the Heidi Klum cover story

On the current tabloid frenzy around her breakup with Seal:

"I feel like I'm in the eye of the tornado. It's emotions inside of your body that are a tornado. And then the outside world doing all this craziness -- with you wanting it or not wanting it -- is another tornado. But as hard as it is, so is life."