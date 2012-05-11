Heidi Klum on Bad Haircuts, Posing Nude and More

Heidi Klum

By Rebecca Silverstein

Heidi Klum may be known as "The Body," but she's got a great head of hair, too. That's why new hair care brand Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy asked her to be their mane woman. Keep clicking as this supermodel mom chats about bad haircuts, making time for her kids, posing nude and more.

Clear's shampoos and conditioners nourish the scalp, challenging the idea that we should just be treating the ends of our hair. What's the biggest beauty misconception you've heard?

The only thing people always say is, Don't eat chocolate because you break out and you get pimples. I mean, I never found that to be true.

RELATED: Check out Heidi and more of Hollywood's hottest bachelorettes