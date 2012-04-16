Heidi Klum on Reconciling With Seal: 'Time Will Tell'

Heidi Klum thought she had it all figured out. She had the perfect husband and beautiful children. But like with anything in life, things don't always turn out the way they're supposed to. The supermodel strips down in the latest issue of Allure magazine and talks about her estranged husband, Seal, family and plastic surgery.

RELATED: Heidi's interview in Allure

On her dreams:

"I had dreams of how I wanted things to be and planned for things and, as we all know today, they don't always turn out as you dreamt them in your head. Because sometimes life throws you a curveball and then you just figure it out and deal with it, but my dream always was that: to have the perfect family and have lots of children and a beautiful garden and trampolines and swings and things."