LOL! Ian Ziering reveals his daughter's first three-syllable word -- and it's a laugh!
In real life, Ian Ziering has bigger fish to fry than than surviving the latest Sharknado. At the moment, the issue of bed-wetting is of chief importance to the star of the hit Syfy franchise, a former bed-wetter himself. "My problem was intermittent -- it wasn't too bad," he told Wonderwall.com while discussing his partnership with GoodNites, whose products have helped the former teen heartthrob rest easier now that his own daughters are struggling with bed-wetting. Ian also opened up about how he's helping his little girls overcome the stigma associated with bed-wetting, why he's totally fine being outnumbered by women at home, what his girls think about "Sharknado" and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat!
In real life, Ian Ziering has bigger fish to fry than than surviving the latest Sharknado. At the moment, the issue of bed-wetting is of chief importance to the star of the hit Syfy franchise, a former bed-wetter himself. "My problem was intermittent -- it wasn't too bad," he told Wonderwall.com while discussing his partnership with GoodNites, whose products have helped the former teen heartthrob rest easier now that his own daughters are struggling with bed-wetting. Ian also opened up about how he's helping his little girls overcome the stigma associated with bed-wetting, why he's totally fine being outnumbered by women at home, what his girls think about "Sharknado" and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat!