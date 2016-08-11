LOL! Ian Ziering reveals his daughter's first three-syllable word -- and it's a laugh!

In real life, Ian Ziering has bigger fish to fry than than surviving the latest Sharknado. At the moment, the issue of bed-wetting is of chief importance to the star of the hit Syfy franchise, a former bed-wetter himself. "My problem was intermittent -- it wasn't too bad," he told Wonderwall.com while discussing his partnership with GoodNites, whose products have helped the former teen heartthrob rest easier now that his own daughters are struggling with bed-wetting. Ian also opened up about how he's helping his little girls overcome the stigma associated with bed-wetting, why he's totally fine being outnumbered by women at home, what his girls think about "Sharknado" and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat!

RELATED: Stars of the '90s: Where are they now?