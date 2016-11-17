Jaime King's kids have been able to read since they were 6 months old

Jaime King on how technology has helped her as a mom:

"The way that technology changed my life in regards to [my kids] is the ability to connect with other parents and other people. I look at [my business partners], and we met each other online through Instagram. A lot of the people who I collaborate with, I've been very blessed because I met these people and connected online. There's something really beautiful about that because rather than spiraling into negativity and judgement and comparisons, I found incredible, incredible people who I get to connect with. Some moms are stay-at-home moms who make clothes at home. My mom did the same thing, and if my mom had that opportunity [to connect with strangers online], it would be a really different story for her. It's just really cool that all parents have different outlets now to connect with each other."