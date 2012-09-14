Jenna Dewan-Tatum talks body, babies, and hubby Channing Tatum

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Jenna Dewan-Tatum and her heartthrob hubby, Channing Tatum, met on the set of their 2006 film "Step Up." Now, six years -- and one wedding -- later, they're reuniting on-screen in "10 Years," an ensemble dramedy about (you guessed it!) a 10-year high school reunion. And better yet: The real-life couple star as on-screen loves. Before the film's release this weekend, Jenna opened up to Wonderwall about working with her husband, having kids, and starring alongside first-time actor Adam Levine. Will she and Channing finally have the most genetically gifted baby in the history of Hollywood? What does she do to keep her killer figure? Does Adam really have "Moves Like Jagger"? Click through to see what this lovely lady had to say!

You and your husband were very involved in creating the story for "10 Years" along with writer-director Jamie Linden. Why was this the project on which you decided to reteam?

We wanted to work together again on something, but nothing ever really seemed like it was the right thing. We wanted to find the right tone and the right project. Then when we started brainstorming about this story, we thought it would be really fun and interesting.