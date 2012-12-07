Jennie Garth dishes on her holiday plans

By Jessica Wedemeyer

The holiday season is already well under way for Jennie Garth. The busy mom of three may be procrastinating when it comes to her own holiday shopping, but that's only because she's been busy helping others get in the holiday spirit. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum hosted the opening of eBay's Toy Box pop-up shop benefiting Toys for Tots in New York City, where stressed-out shoppers can use eBay's new smart phone app to purchase presents -- and donate gifts to Toys for Tots. After a long day of helping collect gifts for kids in need (eBay will match every gift donated to Toys for Tots!), Jennie took a break to chat with us about her favorite traditions with her daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, Luca, 15, Lola, 10, and Fiona, 6, how she plans to maintain her 30-pound weight loss throughout the holidays, and more! Click through to check out our exclusive chat with Jennie.