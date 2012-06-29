Jennifer Hudson: I Would Love to Have More Children

By Chris Gardner

Jennifer Hudson has become quite a savvy celebrity.

In one moment, the Oscar-winning multi-hyphenate can be charming and funny, and in the next, she's guarded and private. It's understandable, though. Hudson's got a couple of things she'd rather not comment on, some bad (William Balfour, who was convicted of killing her mother, brother and nephew) and some good (her nuptials with WWE superstar David Otunga).

Luckily for us, there are plenty of things she's thrilled to discuss. She got on the horn with Wonderwall to discuss an original lullaby she recorded for Pampers that is featured on the diaper company's Facebook page.

Click through to see what she has to say about plans to expand her family, her sentimental husband-to-be and her QVC clothing line.

What was your inspiration when you recorded the lullaby?

"I kept my baby [son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.] in mind and just thought about how special that time is when you get ready to tuck your baby away and put him to sleep. ... Those are the moments I cherish the most. So I was just thinking of him and trying to make it as organic and sweet as possible."