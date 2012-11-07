Jennifer Hudson on designing clothes, maintaining her weight and finding closure

By Chris Gardner

Jennifer Hudson rarely comments on the tragic murders of three of her family members. But in the December issue of Redbook, the singer opens up about whether she's found closure and how she's chosen to honor her late nephew.

On how she feels after her weight loss transformation:

"I'm getting used to my new self more than anything else. I got used to being plus-sized and knowing how to be that, whereas this is like, 'OK, who am I?' I keep thinking that I probably need an extra-large or a large and the stylist is like, 'No, you need a medium or a small.'"