Jennifer Hudson Talks About Her Weight Struggle and Family Life

There's no question that Jennifer Hudson has transformed herself in the past year. But it took a lot of sweat and tears, the singer admits. The Chicago native tells Good Housekeeping in its latest issue about her struggle with weight, how she's kept it off and the love of her life: her son, David Jr.

On facing weight issues on 'American Idol':

"Early on, I remember one of the musical directors telling me that everything about me was too big. My voice, my size and my personality." Defiant, Hudson asked her, "Isn't that what being a star is? Stars are larger than life!"