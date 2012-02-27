Jennifer Lawrence on the Perks of Fame: I Can Eat Things From the Minibar

By Molly McGonigle

Jennifer Lawrence has been on the cusp of Hollywood for a few years. And now that "The Hunger Games" is almost in theaters, it seems her breakout moment is finally here. In the newest issue of Glamour, Jennifer Lawrence talks about landing the lead role in "The Hunger Games," adjusting to fame, and getting in shape for the role.

On taking on the role of Katniss in "The Hunger Games":

"I knew from reading the books that I loved 'The Hunger Games.' I just didn't know if it was worth changing my life for. I'm at a peaceful place right now. The people who used to ignore me at parties, now they're nice to me and kissing my a--. But nobody's staked outside my house. I wanted to make sure that when I said yes, I wouldn't regret it. And I don't regret it. I would have said no because I was scared, and then I would have been that bitter actress telling my grandkids, 'I'm the one that turned it down.'"