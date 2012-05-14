Why Jessica Alba Disliked Being a Sex Symbol

Whether she's on the red carpet or running errands with her daughters, Honor, 3, and Haven, 9 months, Jessica Alba always looks flawlessly fashionable. But curating a great wardrobe is a side hobby for the actress, who recently launched a line of natural baby products. Click through to see what she has to say in Marie Claire's June issue about how motherhood has changed her fashion sense -- and why she dislikes her rep as a sex symbol.

On her natural baby products business, The Honest Company:

"I started working on this three and a half years ago. I took a year off from acting when I had Honor, and I was home with her, diapering her, cleaning up after her, and I had a real frustration that I couldn't find healthy, nontoxic and affordable products that actually worked. So I decided I needed to do something about it while my family and friends have young children."