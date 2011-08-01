Jessica Alba: I Don't Try to Be a Perfect Mom

By Drew Mackie

Motherhood, fitness and what happens to your sexiness when you age -- this is what actress Jessica Alba discusses in the September issue of Lucky magazine. (See her style essentials here.) The 30-year-old, who is expecting her second child, dishes on how she stays sane while coping with the demands of motherhood, as well as how she intends to shed the mommy weight and how she totally lied her way through her first audition.

On trying not to be the perfect mom:

"I get obsessed with how to make her life as perfect as I can, which means allowing her to make mistakes and act nuts."