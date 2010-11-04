Jessica Alba: 'I'm shy. I don't like being the center of attention'

By Molly McGonigle

Jessica Alba has come a long way from her skimpy bikini movie days. Now a mother and wife, Alba is ready to trade in her beach- and action-obsessed characters for funny roles, like this season's "Little Fockers." Alba talks to ELLE about becoming a mother, overcoming her shyness and who she looks up to in the comedy world.

On her acting hiatus when she got pregnant:

"I had been working straight since the age of 12. And it was just so clear that there was something more important out there."

On being a leading lady:

"Now I prefer [when] I'm not the lead. It's a totally different approach -- way better."