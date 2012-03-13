Jessica Biel: 'I Have No Problem Fighting With a Guy'

By Molly McGonigle

Jessica Biel is having a banner 2012 -- she got engaged to her longtime beau, Justin Timberlake and she's set to star in "Total Recall," in theaters this August. See what Jessica has to say to W magazine about her rebellious years, how she got her big break, and her girl fight with Kate Beckinsale in "Total Recall."

On her girl-on-girl battle with Kate Beckinsale in "Total Recall":

"So fun! Our fight scene isn't overtly sexy: just two trained fighters who happen to be women kicking the s--- out of each other. It could be two dudes, but we just happened to have long hair and boobs and ... other things. ... Kate and I usually fight men in movies, and when you knock into a man, he doesn't care. But every two seconds, Kate and I were saying, 'I'm so sorry -- are you OK?' We were both so nervous about fighting another woman. Which is strange, because I have no problem fighting with a guy."