Celeb Gloss

Jessica Simpson: Gaining Weight Was Good for My Brand

By Jon Warech

She may take a lot of heat in the tabloids whenever she puts on a pound or two, but Jessica Simpson, who recently confirmed that she's expecting her first child, isn't all that concerned. In fact, she thinks her weight fluctuations have actually been good for her brand. In the December cover story of Lucky magazine, Simpson opens up about her changing look, her upcoming nuptials and the brand that made her a star.

On why she ditched the ideal celebrity figure:

"I like the way I look."

