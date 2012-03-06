Jessica Simpson Is Having a Baby Girl

By Drew Mackie

Well, you can't accuse Jessica Simpson of being guarded in her new interview with Elle magazine. The singer and fashion mogul strips completely down to show off her third-trimester curves -- and reveals that she and fiance Eric Johnson are expecting a baby girl. Click through to read about Jessica's hopes for her daughter, and what clued her into the fact that she was pregnant in the first place.

On choosing a name:

"We're sure. We're embroidering it on things."

"It's nothing shocking and nothing you'll have to add to the dictionary. Still, when people hear it, they'll know … why."