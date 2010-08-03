JLo: 'I don't regret what I've been through'

By Molly McGonigle

She's come along way from her "Jenny from the Block" days and high-profile relationships with Diddy and Ben Affleck (remember the good ol' days of Bennifer?). But Jennifer Lopez has no regrets about her past. In the newest issue of Glamour, Jennifer Lopez chats about being a mom and wife, making new music and overcoming her past.

On learning to trust herself:

"If you feel in your mind you can do it, you can do it. You cannot doubt yourself. Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for. You can have a great mentor, a great partner, a great love in your life who gives you confidence and makes you feel great about yourself. And that's all wonderful, but at the end of the day, if you don't believe it, all of that means nothing."