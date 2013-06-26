Joel McHale dishes on getting into shape, his sons, juggling his crazy schedule, and more!

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Turns out there's not much Joel McHale wouldn't do for a Klondike Bar -- from undergoing a full-body wax to devouring chocolate-covered oysters or holding his breath for an extended period of time. Just don't ask him to give up his precious time with his family, wife Sarah and sons Edward and Isaac. Fortunately, as the host of Klondike's Celebrity Challenge, the "Community" star isn't expected to participate in any of the crazy challenges he and fans around the globe are cooking up for stars like Alfonso Ribeiro of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." While gearing up for his new hosting duties, the comedian chatted with Wonderwall about the competition, his crazy new workout routine, how he plans to spend his summer with his sons, and more! Keep reading for the highlights. …