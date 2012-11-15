Celeb Spotlight

Jordin Sparks on Jason Derulo: I See My Future, and I See Him

Getty Images North America 1 / 8

By Rebecca Silverstein

Jordin Sparks has come a long way in the past five years. After winning "American Idol" at 17 years old, she was nominated for a Grammy and starred on Broadway. But 2012 has been her most significant year yet, as she finished losing 50 pounds, made her big-screen debut with Whitney Houston in "Sparkle" and saw her boyfriend, Jason Derulo, through a life-threatening accident. Wonderwall caught up with Jordin as she kicked off Excedrin Migraine's Managing Migraines: Know Your Triggers, Know Your Treatment campaign. We chatted about her relationship, her amazing weight loss and more. Click through to see what she had to say ...

Up NextThe Value of Privacy
Getty Images North America 1 / 8

By Rebecca Silverstein

Jordin Sparks has come a long way in the past five years. After winning "American Idol" at 17 years old, she was nominated for a Grammy and starred on Broadway. But 2012 has been her most significant year yet, as she finished losing 50 pounds, made her big-screen debut with Whitney Houston in "Sparkle" and saw her boyfriend, Jason Derulo, through a life-threatening accident. Wonderwall caught up with Jordin as she kicked off Excedrin Migraine's Managing Migraines: Know Your Triggers, Know Your Treatment campaign. We chatted about her relationship, her amazing weight loss and more. Click through to see what she had to say ...

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries