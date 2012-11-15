Jordin Sparks on Jason Derulo: I See My Future, and I See Him

By Rebecca Silverstein

Jordin Sparks has come a long way in the past five years. After winning "American Idol" at 17 years old, she was nominated for a Grammy and starred on Broadway. But 2012 has been her most significant year yet, as she finished losing 50 pounds, made her big-screen debut with Whitney Houston in "Sparkle" and saw her boyfriend, Jason Derulo, through a life-threatening accident. Wonderwall caught up with Jordin as she kicked off Excedrin Migraine's Managing Migraines: Know Your Triggers, Know Your Treatment campaign. We chatted about her relationship, her amazing weight loss and more. Click through to see what she had to say ...