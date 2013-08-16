Josh Duhamel on Fergie: 'She's more beautiful than she's ever been'

By Katie Mathewson, with reporting by Scott Huver

Life is good for Josh Duhamel. His and Fergie's marriage is better than ever, he's promoting a movie that he's incredibly passionate about, and he gets to meet his son very, very soon. We caught up with the "Scenic Route" star and chatted about the wildest road trip he and Fergie ever had, why working with Habitat for Humanity hits close to home, and why he's looking forward to having his son pee on him.

On living the good life:

"I just feel very blessed that [Fergie has] had a wonderful pregnancy. It's been better than either one of us expected. Got a healthy little boy on the way. God willing, he'll be here safe and healthy. I get to talk about a movie that I love, and all is good. And I don't for a second take it for granted."