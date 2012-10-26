Julianne Hough on Ryan Seacrest: 'We're Really Proud of Each Other'

By Taryn Ryder and Jessica Wedemeyer

Ryan Seacrest may be 37 going on 60, but the media mogul is acutely aware that in today's tech-dependent world, the way to a woman's heart is through her cell phone.

"I got a sweet, sweet text from him today while I was doing a photo shoot just [about] how proud he was of me," Julianne Hough told Wonderwall exclusively of her high-profile beau. "I'm like, 'Really -- why?' I mean, 'Thank you! But why?' He's like, 'You know, you're just killing it.'"

"I read it out to my friends and got emotional," she adds.

Sending sweet text message is just one way the "American Idol" host has his 24-year-old paramour feeling just like a teenager in love -- "I still get very giddy, and we're still romantic and cute," she says.

The couple, who've been linked since June 2010, also share a strong mutual attraction.

"We work hard, and it's why we're attracted to each other," the "Dancing With the Stars" alum explained at the Samsung Galaxy Note II launch party in Los Angeles on Oct. 25. "We both are attracted to drive, ambition and success -- depending on what you think success is."

Fortunately, Ryan is just as proud of his leading lady as she is of him. Says the "Safe Haven" star, "We're really happy and we're really proud of each other."

