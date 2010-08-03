Celeb Gloss

Biebs: 'Still living out my dreams'

By Molly McGonigle

Justin Bieber is the biggest phenomenon of 2010, hands down. But really, he's still a kid and perfectly happy with being a momma's boy. Staying true to his young, teenage roots, Justin Bieber ichatted with Glamour about girls, his mom and the future ... what a cutie.

On whether his mom is strict:

"Very. She still takes my computer away at 10:30 P.M."

By Molly McGonigle

