Biebs: 'Still living out my dreams'
By Molly McGonigle
Justin Bieber is the biggest phenomenon of 2010, hands down. But really, he's still a kid and perfectly happy with being a momma's boy. Staying true to his young, teenage roots, Justin Bieber ichatted with Glamour about girls, his mom and the future ... what a cutie.
On whether his mom is strict:
"Very. She still takes my computer away at 10:30 P.M."
