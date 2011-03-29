Kardashians: 'We're not the Brady Bunch"

By Molly McGonigle

Love or hate them, the Kardashians certainly are here to stay. After pulling in $65 million collectively last year and having four shows under their belt, they don't have much left to conquer. Check out what the Kardashian ladies had to say to Redbook about living life in front of the camera and more.

Khloe on why she thinks people are obsessed with the Kardashians:

"We are a real family. We don't sugarcoat anything. We're not the Brady Bunch, but we always put each other first. We love each other on camera, we cry on camera; I think people relate to the realness of it."