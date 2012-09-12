Kate Hudson on Gwyneth Paltrow: She's the Real Deal

By Chris Gardner

Kate Hudson is back.

After taking off more than a year to have a baby, Bingham, with fiance Matthew Bellamy, the actress is ready for another turn in the spotlight, starting with a guest spot on the hit show "Glee." But in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar, she's got more than musicals on her mind. Kate confesses to the mag how she fell in love with her rocker beau, reveals the differences in her two sons and why she puts Gwyneth Paltrow on a pedestal.

RELATED: Read more from the exclusive Kate Hudson interview

On growing up:

"I shot 'Almost Famous' at 20, and I got married [to musician Chris Robinson, Ryder's father] at 21. I had Ryder at 24 so, you know, a lot happened in my 20s. I was working a lot, and there were times that were extremely tumultuous. So 30 kind of felt like 'Oh, OK.' I had a different kind of confidence."