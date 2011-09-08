Kate Winslet Channels Elizabeth Taylor in V Magazine

Kate Winslet dressed like Elizabeth Taylor

By Molly McGonigle

Much like the Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Winslet knows a thing or two about being a sexy starlet. And in the newest issue of V Magazine, Winslet gets to play dress up, Elizabeth Taylor-style. Click through to see what Kate Winslet says to V Magazine about nude scenes, why she loves Elizabeth Taylor and much more!

RELATED: Check out the full interview with Kate

On why she admires Elizabeth Taylor:

"There was a real fearlessness in her ... which, in Hollywood, perhaps didn't feel quite as prevalent. Now actors and actresses can bend the rules a lot. Back then, there didn't seem to be a rulebook, and there was some expectation in terms of how glamorous a woman should look. There is sort of a coolness and aloofness to the way (Elizabeth Taylor) would look in posed photographs. In candid snapshots, she was really quite soft, and she would really screw up her face. I do that as well."