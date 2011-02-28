Kate Winslet: I Don't Hate My Body

By Molly McGonigle

Kate Winslet is gorgeous, glamorous and a constant red-carpet favorite. And ever since captivating audiences in "Titanic," the actress has been the envy of most women everywhere. See what Winslet said to Glamour about winning an Oscar, accepting her body and why she's attracted to such intensely dramatic roles.

On choosing to play the roles of angst-ridden women:

"It's my chance to challenge myself to the fullest, which is one of the great joys about this job. I love it when a character requires me to look less than my red-carpet best. It's more fun playing a character that requires you to look like dog s---."