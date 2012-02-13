Katharine McPhee: 'Smash' Is The Hardest I've Ever Worked

By Drew Mackie

Katharine McPhee became the latest "American Idol" alum to have a crack at legit stardom with her new NBC series, "Smash." Self magazine recently chatted with McPhee about her rigorous new schedule, life as a New Yorker and the buzz behind the scenes of "Smash."

On her typical morning wakeup time of 5:05 a.m.:

"I wake up raring to go! My husband, Nick, doesn't get up with me at this obscene hour, but my Chihuahuas do. I moved to New York City in August with an air mattress and a set of sheets and towels. But now I have new furniture, and my place is comfortable."