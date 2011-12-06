Katherine Heigl: I've Never Been America's Sweetheart

By Chris Gardner

Katherine Heigl is not afraid to speak her mind. But that fearless honesty has been both a blessing and a curse for the Connecticut-bred actress, who has carved out an impressive 20-plus-year career in Hollywood, drawing in countless supporters who praise her talent and authenticity while rejecting just as many who claim she's too brash. The former "Grey's Anatomy" star tells the January issue of Elle that she sees both sides of the coin, but has finally come to the realization that she can't have her cake and throw it too.

On the controversy over negative comments she made about "Knocked Up" and "Grey's Anatomy":

"I've never really been America's sweetheart, but for a minute I think that's what they wanted me to be. And I had 'em for a second thinking maybe I was. And then I opened my mouth, and it was very clear I wasn't. There's so much of my mother's caustic, sarcastic, irreverent take on things. But I also love and embrace it. I look at some of what I had to say, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I would tell myself to shut up too.'"

