Katy Perry: 'I still am madly in love' with John Mayer

Wonderwall Editors

Between working on a new album, launching her third perfume and promoting her role as Smurfette in "The Smurfs 2," you might think Katy Perry would have too much on her mind to get candid about her personal life with Vogue, which she covers for the first time in July. In fact, the Katy we meet is a matured version of the candy-coated pop star who once sang about kissing girls and liking it. And she has no qualms discussing her romantic past, her more solitary present and her dreams of falling in love again someday.

On loving and losing Russell Brand:

"He's a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."