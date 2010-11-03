Katy: I Always Knew I Wanted a Great Man of God

By Drew Mackie

As a newlywed, Katy Perry is loving life (and her "great man of God," yeah, as in Russell Brand). The singer recently chatted with Harper's Bazaar about how she found out Russell was proposing, why she's a bad girl and how she uses a three-car garage for her closet. Click through to read more!

On knowing Russell was the one:

"I always knew I wanted a great man of God, someone who was going to be an inspiration for people and also be a lovely husband and father .... He's thought-provoking, articulate, a real advocate. I also definitely wanted to have a laugh. I have all that in him."

