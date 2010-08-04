Perry: 'High school is not the real world'

By Molly McGonigle

Katy Perry has made a name for herself by standing out from the crowd. But like most kids, the "California Gurls" singer once had to deal with the stresses of high school and trying to figure out where she belonged. Perry talks to Seventeen about her style, surviving school and more. And guess what? She's got some pretty good advice!

On fitting in:

"I was never really attached to a clique and I wanted to be in all the different groups I was never a one-group kind of person. I think that's still part of my personality today. I never want to be just one thing ... I want to be multidimensional."