Keira Knightley: I'm not a big wedding type
keira knightley wedding
By Chris Gardner
Keira Knightley has a very pointed view of her Hollywood success: It could all go away, like, very soon.
Not that it will. The actress is busy filming back-to-back films on the heels of her critically acclaimed performance in last year's period piece "Anna Karenina." And then there's her personal life. The 27-year-old is busy planning a wedding with Klaxons rocker James Righton. She dishes on all of the above as well as her take on the ever-invasive paparazzi in the new issue of Marie Claire.
RELATED: Read more from the Keira Knightley interview In Marie Claire
On being a grounded person:
"My mom [Sharman Macdonald] is a playwright -- she was an actress -- and my dad [Will Knightley] is an actor, and we managed to go on holidays, but there were periods when they were hugely out of work and wouldn't know if they could keep the house. It's a very insecure profession. I've always seen it for what it is. So when I started getting work, it's like this tiny space opened up and I needed to jump in and go with it. It could all go away tomorrow."
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Keira's Marie Claire cover story ...
keira knightley wedding
By Chris Gardner
Keira Knightley has a very pointed view of her Hollywood success: It could all go away, like, very soon.
Not that it will. The actress is busy filming back-to-back films on the heels of her critically acclaimed performance in last year's period piece "Anna Karenina." And then there's her personal life. The 27-year-old is busy planning a wedding with Klaxons rocker James Righton. She dishes on all of the above as well as her take on the ever-invasive paparazzi in the new issue of Marie Claire.
RELATED: Read more from the Keira Knightley interview In Marie Claire
On being a grounded person:
"My mom [Sharman Macdonald] is a playwright -- she was an actress -- and my dad [Will Knightley] is an actor, and we managed to go on holidays, but there were periods when they were hugely out of work and wouldn't know if they could keep the house. It's a very insecure profession. I've always seen it for what it is. So when I started getting work, it's like this tiny space opened up and I needed to jump in and go with it. It could all go away tomorrow."
Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Keira's Marie Claire cover story ...