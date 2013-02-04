Keira Knightley: I'm not a big wedding type

keira knightley wedding

By Chris Gardner

Keira Knightley has a very pointed view of her Hollywood success: It could all go away, like, very soon.

Not that it will. The actress is busy filming back-to-back films on the heels of her critically acclaimed performance in last year's period piece "Anna Karenina." And then there's her personal life. The 27-year-old is busy planning a wedding with Klaxons rocker James Righton. She dishes on all of the above as well as her take on the ever-invasive paparazzi in the new issue of Marie Claire.

On being a grounded person:

"My mom [Sharman Macdonald] is a playwright -- she was an actress -- and my dad [Will Knightley] is an actor, and we managed to go on holidays, but there were periods when they were hugely out of work and wouldn't know if they could keep the house. It's a very insecure profession. I've always seen it for what it is. So when I started getting work, it's like this tiny space opened up and I needed to jump in and go with it. It could all go away tomorrow."

