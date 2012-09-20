Kellan Lutz: 'Twilight' Ending Is 'Bittersweet'

By Stacie Anthony

The "Twilight" franchise made him a star. Calvin Klein got him to show off his incredible body in a pair of boxer briefs for an ad campaign. And now that "Breaking Dawn: Part 2" is about to hit theaters this fall, Kellan Lutz is thrilled to see what the future may hold. Wonderwall caught up with the actor while he hosted the iD Gum launch event in New York. Click through to see what this hunky celeb said about his love of gum, fashion, and of course, the end of "Twilight."

On His Love of Gum

I grew up loving candy, loving gum. And I remember my mom … She took my candy away and she was like, "You know, candy, and gum, it's not cool." I just ate it so much. I remember telling her, "Mom, candy's gonna be cool one day, and gum is gonna be cool one day." And now it is. iD [Gum] has really captured the essence of what cool is, and the cool factor and relating it to our youth and the chain. And just embracing its own individuality and creativeness. And also the collaboration with the artists -- the packs of gum, now, are an accessory, and it's really unique.