Kelly Clarkson Turns 30!

By Chris Gardner

Some people fear and loathe the day that they turn 30 years old. Not Kelly Clarkson.

"Today I am 30 years old YEAHHHHHHHH!!!!" the superstar singer posted on Twitter on April 24, 2012, the day of her 30th birthday. "I am happy, healthy, and looking forward to my thirties!"

It's no surprise that Clarkson is stoked for her future, because if it's anything like her past, then she's got a look forward to -- especially this year. The Texas native is currently riding high on the success of her latest disc, "Stronger," which has already produced a No. 1 single with it's title track. She also has a summer tour scheduled to promote the successful album.

But before that, she'll segue to a new role on the small-screen as one of the stars of ABC's new singing competition "Duets" alongside Lionel Richie and Robin Thicke. "I just finished taping some of my stuff for Duets, the new tv show I'm doing, and it's gonna be awesome!! I'm so excited for y'all to see the show and my duet partners!!" she tweeted on April 22, 2012.

Her role on "Duets" won't be the first time Clarkson has appeared on television. She was the first winner of "American Idol" way back in 2002. And since then, she's had an enviable career thanks to hit songs like "A Moment Like This," "Breakaway," "Since U Been Gone," "Behind These Hazel Eyes," "Already Gone," "Because of You" and "My Life Would Suck Without You."

Keep clicking to see recent photos of the birthday girl...