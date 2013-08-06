Kelly Ripa: 'I have anxiety about my kids growing up'

kelly ripa Mark Consuelos

You and your husband [actor Mark Consuelos] have three kids, so what are your rules when it comes to family meals?

"We have dinner together every night -- that is mandatory in our house. Mark grew up having family dinners, so it was very important to him to establish that we have family dinner every night. … [My family] rarely had family dinners together -- usually just Thanksgiving -- because everyone was so busy in my house and my dad worked long hours. We used to eat dinner either in the car or in front of the TV whenever we got home. So for me, it's twice as important. I think that it's the greatest thing that we can do for our family: having this uninterrupted family time every night."