Kendra: 'I Know What True Love Is Now'

By Molly McGonigle

Kendra Wilkinson isn't shedding any tears over her recent boot from "Dancing With the Stars." In fact, she says the show changed her life. From discovering how to get her body back in shape to missing her job as a mom and wife, Kendra talks to Parade about the lessons "Dancing" taught her and why she's happy her run is over.

On her 'DWTS' experience:

"I had the most amazing time, but after seven weeks of being on 'Dancing With the Stars,' it actually made me think about real life. I know what true love is now -- and that's of course my son and my husband. Every now and then it's cool to get dressed up and glamorous, but at the end of the day, I love what's real and what's real is family. That's what makes me happy. That's who I am. I'm so happy that I get to be a mom again!"