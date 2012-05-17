Kevin Costner Remembers Whitney Houston

By Molly McGonigle

Kevin Costner has led a pretty awesome life, with major movies like "Field of Dreams" and "The Bodyguard" under his belt. Now that he's been able to settle down and spend time with his family, he knows how lucky he's had it. As he gears up for his new miniseries "Hatfields & McCoys," Costner sat down with Parade to talk about Whitney Houston, his marriage and more.

On the public's reaction to Whitney Houston's death:

"When [Whitney died], immediately people were on the airwaves talking about it. It's unusual to watch the world talking about someone that you have a fairly unique relationship with. It's almost surreal. This little drumbeat began: 'You need to say something.'"