Khloe Kardashian on fertility issues: People assume I'm devastated

Khloe Kardashian Redbook cover Lamar Odom Kim fertility baby struggle

By Chris Gardner

Khloe Kardashian has been open about her struggle to have a baby. And while she's aware that her willingness to share her story has helped women with the same issue, she's pretty much over people asking her about it. However, Redbook sneaks in a few more questions about the subject in the mag's June issue. Find out what Khloe says about all things baby ...

On welcoming Kanye West into the family:

"I love Kanye. We've known him since 2004. He always had a crush on Kim, but she was never into him at the time. I'd always told Kim they were like two peas in a pod, and she would never listen. Then one day she says, 'I think I like Kanye.' I was like, 'Since when?'"