Kim Kardashian: I'll Be More Cautious in My Next Relationship

By Molly McGonigle

Kim Kardashian keeps her life an open book. But ever since she pulled the plug on her 72-day marriage, she's put up boundaries. Luckily though, in the newest issue of Allure, Kim talks about the pitfalls of reality TV weddings, the possibility of having kids, and why she thinks the Kardashians have so many haters now.

RELATED: Check out the full article on Allure

On the possibility of having kids:

"Do I want kids of my own? Absolutely. But I don't know if that's what's meant for me. Maybe I'll just work, work, work and not think about it."