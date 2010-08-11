Kim on Bieber: 'Beliebers want to kill me!'

By Jen Odell

When photos leaked in June of Justin Bieber holding a sea-soaked Kim Kardashian's hand as they frolicked on a Bahamian beach, we gotta admit, we were a little worried for Kim's safety. After all, it had only been a few weeks since the pair met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and tweeted a cute photo of themselves together, inciting the wrath of the entire tween-girl Bieberverse.

Luckily for Kim, it turns out their would-be island date was really a photo shoot. (Ya heard, Bieber fans?!) So call off the dogs, and click through for a sneak peek of Biebs and Kim's island escape in the September issue of Elle.

More: Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian's Island Escape