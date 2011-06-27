Celeb Gloss

Klum talks Tim Gunn, Fashion and Marriage

Glamour 1 / 5

By Molly McGonigle

Heidi Klum leads a charmed existence: She's a beautiful model with a gorgeous family and an endless slew of job opportunities. And even with all of that, she has a refreshing perspective on life. See what Klum says to Glamour about the new season of "Project Runway," keeping things fresh with her hubby and much more.

RELATED: Read the full interview with Heidi

On the longevity of "Project Runway:"

"I'm going to be 80, walking with a stick down the runway."

Up NextNewlywed life
Glamour 1 / 5

By Molly McGonigle

Heidi Klum leads a charmed existence: She's a beautiful model with a gorgeous family and an endless slew of job opportunities. And even with all of that, she has a refreshing perspective on life. See what Klum says to Glamour about the new season of "Project Runway," keeping things fresh with her hubby and much more.

RELATED: Read the full interview with Heidi

On the longevity of "Project Runway:"

"I'm going to be 80, walking with a stick down the runway."

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries