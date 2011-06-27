Klum talks Tim Gunn, Fashion and Marriage
By Molly McGonigle
Heidi Klum leads a charmed existence: She's a beautiful model with a gorgeous family and an endless slew of job opportunities. And even with all of that, she has a refreshing perspective on life. See what Klum says to Glamour about the new season of "Project Runway," keeping things fresh with her hubby and much more.
On the longevity of "Project Runway:"
"I'm going to be 80, walking with a stick down the runway."
