Klum's beauty secret for getting older: 'Don't be too thin!'

By Molly McGonigle

Heidi Klum is one of fashion's busiest ladies with an exploding career, hubby and a fleet of kids. But even as one of the biggest names in the modeling biz, she isn't stressed about getting older. Check out what Klum says to SELF about wrinkles, marriage and not becoming overwhelmed with life.

On her secret to looking young and staying wrinkle-free:

"The ultimate beauty secret for a woman getting older is don't be too thin! It is always better to have a little meat on your bones. When you are just muscle, you end up being gaunt in the face, and that makes you look older by five or ten years. I don't think of getting older as looking better or worse; it's just different. You change, and that's OK. Life is about change. I don't have anxiety about it, so I'm not running to get Botox. Maybe that will change, but I don't think so."

