Kristen Bell: 'Happiness Is a Choice'

By Rebecca Silverstein

"Veronica Mars." "Heroes." "Gossip Girl." Kristen Bell has a pretty solid list of TV series under her belt. Now, she's adding another: "House of Lies," which airs on Showtime. But when Kristen's not working her booty off in Hollywood, she's doing it on hiking trails in L.A. Here, she chats with Self magazine for its February issue about staying svelte, finding happiness, and more.

On her 20s versus her 30s:

"I did take myself too seriously in my 20s, but you have a series of experiences when you grow up and you have mini epiphanies where you realize you're not the most important person on the planet, and life is short, and I think that's really healthy. ... I feel like as I've grown older. I've grown wiser, for sure, and happier."