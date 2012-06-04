Kristen Stewart: I'm Proud to Not Look Perfect in Every Photograph

By Chris Gardner

If there's one thing you can say about Kristen Stewart, it's that she isn't shy about speaking her mind. The actress, who has risen to an immeasurable level of fame following the success of the "Twilight" franchise, continues that frankness in Vanity Fair's July 2012 issue, sounding off about celebrity, fan frenzies and the near-constant scrutiny over her red carpet photographs.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart's Best Red Carpet Looks

On her commitment to imperfection:

"I have been criticized a lot for not looking perfect in every photograph. I get some serious s--- about it. I'm not embarrassed about it. I'm proud of it.

"If I took perfect pictures all the time, the people standing in the room with me, or on the carpet, would think, 'What an actress! What a faker!' That thought embarrasses me so much that I look like shit in half my photos, and I don't give a f---. What matters to me is that the people in the room leave and say, 'She was cool. She had a good time. She was honest.' I don't care about the voracious, starving s--- eaters who want to turn truth into s---."