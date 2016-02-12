Kristin Cavallari stocking up on clothes from the Gap for 3-month-old daughter

Kristin Cavallari on what she loves about having a daughter:

"I have to say: The energy in the house is definitely different. It's nice to have someone on my team. But honestly, it's different having a girl. People kept saying it to me during my pregnancy and I didn't know what to make of that, but it is different. I have such a great relationship with my mom, so I'm just excited to have that with Saylor. She's gonna be my buddy. It's a lot of fun."

