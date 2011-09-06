Lady Gaga: 'I used to run around naked'

Lady Gaga without makeup

By Jon Warech

Known for her eccentric attire, Lady Gaga is almost always the highlight of any red carpet. But for this photo shoot with photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Gaga dressed down and showed a more natural look. She also talked with Harper's Bazaar about her trip to the Versace archive, her body image and her latest hobby.

On her look for this shoot:

"I don't really view it as 'natural.' I think that artifice is the new reality. It's more about just being honest and sincere to the core of what you do. Whether I'm wearing lots of makeup or no makeup, I'm always the same person inside."