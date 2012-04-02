Celeb Gloss

Lauren Conrad Poses Topless for Glamour

By Rebecca Silverstein

After watching her on "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," everyone thinks they know Lauren Conrad. But if you check out the May issue of Glamour, then you'll get a revealing look at this former reality star -- really revealing. She models topless! Keep clicking for more of what Lauren exposes.

