Lea Michele: 'I feel beautiful no matter how I look'

By Rebecca Silverstein

A year and a half ago, the biggest credit on Lea Michele's resume was Broadway's "Spring Awakening." But while she was big in the world of musical theater, she was unknown everywhere else. Fast-forward to today: Thanks to a little show called "Glee," she's one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World and an Emmy-nominated actress -- not to mention Glamour's September cover girl. Keep clicking for interview highlights.

On making her dream of show business a reality:

"When I was a little kid, my mother and I used to watch the Golden Globes and I would dress up and she would get sparkling apple cider, and we would make a tray of hors d'oeuvres and watch it together. And I would get up and make a pretend speech."

